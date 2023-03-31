NMCB 1 work with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency

OSLO, Norway (March 15, 2023) Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Nordic and personnel from Forsvarsbygg, the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency (NDEA), partnered together to conduct training on multiple cold weather construction efforts on Evenes Air Station and Ramsund Naval Base, Norway, March 15, 2023. CTF 68 headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet. (Norway courtesy photo)

