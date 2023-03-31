NMCB1 training

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2023) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Kyle Webb, from Saginaw, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conducts training on a 35KW 8T trailer mounted Generator, increasing the battalion’s mission readiness onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Camp Mitchell, March 18, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

