    NMCB1 training [Image 5 of 7]

    NMCB1 training

    SPAIN

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2023) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Kyle Webb, from Saginaw, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conducts training on a 35KW 8T trailer mounted Generator, increasing the battalion’s mission readiness onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Camp Mitchell, March 18, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

    This work, NMCB1 training [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Hard Hat
    CTF 68
    RH019

