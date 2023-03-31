NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2023) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Kyle Webb, from Saginaw, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conducts training on a 35KW 8T trailer mounted Generator, increasing the battalion’s mission readiness onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Camp Mitchell, March 18, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 04:45
|Photo ID:
|7716133
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-RH019-0020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|ES
This work, NMCB1 training [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
