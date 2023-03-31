NMCB1 training

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2023) Engineering Aide 2nd Class Carey Hilliard, from Southington, Conn., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, preforms CPR during the NMCB 1’s basic lifesaving training, increasing the battalion’s mission readiness onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Camp Mitchell, March 18, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

