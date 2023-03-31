NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct Construction Activity Summary (CAS) Sheet training onboard Camp Mitchell, March 18, 2023. A CAS sheet is a detailed summary on how a project is planned and executed. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.1679 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 04:45 Photo ID: 7716128 VIRIN: 230318-N-RH019-0002 Resolution: 6885x4590 Size: 3.23 MB Location: ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB1 training [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.