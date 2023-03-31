NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, conduct Construction Activity Summary (CAS) Sheet training onboard Camp Mitchell, March 18, 2023. A CAS sheet is a detailed summary on how a project is planned and executed. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.1679
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 04:45
|Photo ID:
|7716128
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-RH019-0002
|Resolution:
|6885x4590
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB1 training [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
