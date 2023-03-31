March 2023 construction operations of $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters at Fort McCoy

The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown March 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

