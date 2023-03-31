Contractors prepare second round of World War II-era barracks buildings to be moved at Fort McCoy

Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., prepare a second round of World War II-era buildings in the 1600 block on the cantonment area to be moved March 20, 2023, to other areas of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor is relocating and repairing four barracks buildings that are currently located in the 1600 block to alternate locations in the 1700 and 1800 blocks, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

