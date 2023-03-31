Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors prepare second round of World War II-era barracks buildings to be moved at Fort McCoy [Image 23 of 27]

    Contractors prepare second round of World War II-era barracks buildings to be moved at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., along with support from Heritage Movers of Blue River, Wis., prepare a second round of World War II-era buildings in the 1600 block on the cantonment area to be moved March 20, 2023, to other areas of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor is relocating and repairing four barracks buildings that are currently located in the 1600 block to alternate locations in the 1700 and 1800 blocks, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations before the ground thaws, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 21:18
    Photo ID: 7715786
    VIRIN: 230320-A-OK556-434
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors prepare second round of World War II-era barracks buildings to be moved at Fort McCoy [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks

