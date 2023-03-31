Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC

From left, Chief Master Sgt. Cory M. Olson, Command Chief for Air Force Special Operations Command, Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 1 SOW Command Chief, render salute for the arrival of President Mario Abdo Benítez, of the Republic of Paraguay, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 30, 2023. The United States is a trusted partner to Paraguay, with shared threats and concerns posed by challenging geopolitical competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

