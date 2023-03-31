Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC [Image 28 of 33]

    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC

    HURLBURT FIELD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind, Commander of the Air Force Special Operations Command, Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Opperations Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 1 SOW Command Chief, await the arrival of President Mario Abdo Benítez, of the Republic of Paraguay, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 30, 2023. Paraguay and the United States have a long-standing relationship, having been allies under the Rio Treaty, an agreement signed by several countries in the Americas for defense solidarity, since 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 19:20
    Photo ID: 7715640
    VIRIN: 230330-F-FC829-0086
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC [Image 33 of 33], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC
    Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT