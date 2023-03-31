Paraguay President Benítez visits AFSOC

Lt. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind, Commander of the Air Force Special Operations Command, and Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Opperations Wing Commander, await the arrival of President Mario Abdo Benítez, of the Republic of Paraguay, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 30, 2023. Paraguay and the United States have a long-standing relationship, having been allies under the Rio Treaty, an agreement signed by several countries in the Americas for defense solidarity, since 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, US