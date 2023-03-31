Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III parks at a commemorative landmark location at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 29, 2023. The C-17 was part of a 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration flight, which retraced the original mission. Operation Homecoming returned 591 American prisoners of war from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

