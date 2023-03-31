U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Bell, right, Senior Airman Layne Dimon, center, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Ferguson, all 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, conduct post flight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 29, 2023. The C-17 was part of a 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration flight, which retraced the original mission. Operation Homecoming returned 591 American prisoners of war from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.1680 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 18:07 Photo ID: 7715519 VIRIN: 230329-F-YT028-1255 Resolution: 6818x4551 Size: 1.12 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.