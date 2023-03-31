Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th AMW command chief, welcome a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 29, 2023. The C-17 was part of a 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration flight, which retraced the original mission. Operation Homecoming returned 591 American prisoners of war from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.1680
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7715518
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-YT028-1180
|Resolution:
|7072x4720
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
