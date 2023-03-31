Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing [Image 3 of 7]

    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.1680

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Layne Dimon, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, waits to marshal a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 29, 2023. The C-17 was part of a 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration flight, which retraced the original mission. Operation Homecoming returned 591 American prisoners of war from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.1680
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 7715516
    VIRIN: 230329-F-YT028-1139
    Resolution: 6723x4487
    Size: 691.94 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing
    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing
    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing
    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing
    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing
    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing
    Operation Homecoming commemoration flight landing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    50th Anniversary
    C-17 Globemaster III
    POW/MIA
    Travis AFB
    Operation Homecoming
    Commemoration flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT