U.S. Air Force Airman Faris Zumot, 92nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, participates in virtual training during SparkFest 2023 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Mar. 21, 2023. StratoFI innovation cell hosts SparkFest, an annual event showcasing the latest efforts in improving Team Fairchild’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7715512
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-CJ658-1058
|Resolution:
|5555x3696
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild's StratoFI innovation cell host SparkFest 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
