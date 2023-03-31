Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild's StratoFI innovation cell host SparkFest 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Fairchild's StratoFI innovation cell host SparkFest 2023

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Faris Zumot, 92nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, participates in virtual training during SparkFest 2023 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Mar. 21, 2023. StratoFI innovation cell hosts SparkFest, an annual event showcasing the latest efforts in improving Team Fairchild’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    #Innovation #SparkFest #StratoFI #Fairchild #92ndARW

