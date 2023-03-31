Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild's StratoFI innovation cell host SparkFest 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Fairchild's StratoFI innovation cell host SparkFest 2023

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Nick Smoot, CEO/Founder innovation collective, speaks to Fairchild’s Airmen about innovation, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Mar. 21, 2023. Fairchild’s StratoFI innovation cell hosted an event for industry experts to share their experiences with innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    #Innovation #SparkFest #StratoFI #Fairchild #92ndARW

