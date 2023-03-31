Team Fairchild's StratoFI innovation cell host SparkFest 2023

U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, speaks to Fairchild’s Airmen about leadership, innovation, and a relevant Air Force at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Mar. 21, 2023. Fairchild’s StratoFI innovation cell hosted an event for industry experts to share their experiences with innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

