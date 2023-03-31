1st Lt. Kristin Eslinger, a mission management operator from the 2nd Space Warning Squadron, poses for a photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., March 31, 2023. Eslinger told her story of being a female Guardian and her motivations to serve. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 17:55 Photo ID: 7715504 VIRIN: 230331-X-AJ766-1001 Resolution: 3304x2553 Size: 1.86 MB Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories, by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.