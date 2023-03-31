230329-N-EI510-0030 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2023) Force Master Chief Jason Avin, Force Master Chief for commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Sailors aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) off the coast of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. Mississippi was commissioned on June 2, 2012 in Pascagoula, Mississippi and is designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7715503
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-EI510-0038
|Resolution:
|5160x4128
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mississippi (SSN 782) [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT