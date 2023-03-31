Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Athena Has Arrived [Image 3 of 6]

    Athena Has Arrived

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Woodruff 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The mythical Greek goddess Athena was renowned for her ferocity … and her wisdom. Deeply valuing this military and intellectual excellence, many years ago West Point assumed Athena’s helmet as one of its primary institutional symbols. Today, it still adorns many cadet uniforms, academic buildings, sports fields, special equipment and more. Though Athena’s integration of military and intellectual excellence represents West Point’s broader faculty, staff, cadets and alumni, its symbolism may be even more powerful for West Pointers who are women. Indeed, women currently represent only 24% of the cadet population and 15% of the senior military faculty. Yet, for the first time in the history of West Point, four current members of the West Point faculty -- Cols. Kate Conkey, Julia Coxen, Katie Matthew and Julia Wilson -- have both commanded an Army battalion and earned a Ph.D. Athena has arrived.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:42
    VIRIN: 230331-O-MV765-725
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    TAGS

    USMA
    Women's History Month
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Athena

