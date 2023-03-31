MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March

A service member finishes their race during the Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2023. To successfully complete the foot march, males aged 18-34 must ruck 18.6 miles in 4 hours, 30 minutes, and females aged 18-34 must complete the march in 4 hours, 50 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
Photo by A1C Derrick Bole