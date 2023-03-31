A service member finishes their race during the Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2023. To successfully complete the foot march, males aged 18-34 must ruck 18.6 miles in 4 hours, 30 minutes, and females aged 18-34 must complete the march in 4 hours, 50 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7715254
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-XY101-1041
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
