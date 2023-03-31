Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50-year commemoration: A Day to honor those who served in Vietnam [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 29th of March is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans of the conflict, including those who prisoners of war or were reported missing in action. United States Army Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote; Fort Riley Garrison Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Major Jason Poulin; Vietnam Veteran, Ben Cordero; and Vietnam Veteran, Eddie Avinger at the Fort Riley Main Post Exchange (U.S. Army Photo By Caroline Countryman)

    Fort Riley

