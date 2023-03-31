FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 29th of March is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans of the conflict, including those who prisoners of war or were reported missing in action. United States Army Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote; Fort Riley Garrison Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Major Jason Poulin; Vietnam Veteran, Ben Cordero; and Vietnam Veteran, Eddie Avinger at the Fort Riley Main Post Exchange (U.S. Army Photo By Caroline Countryman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1680 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 7715248 VIRIN: 800306-A-MO442-937 Resolution: 2048x1345 Size: 891.19 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50-year commemoration: A Day to honor those who served in Vietnam [Image 2 of 2], by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.