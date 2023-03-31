Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50-year commemoration: A Day to honor those who served in Vietnam [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 29th of March is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans of the conflict, including those who prisoners of war or were reported missing in action. Col. Foote giving remarks to Vietnam Veterans in attendance at the Fort Riley Main Post Exchange, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Caroline Countryman)

    Fort Riley

