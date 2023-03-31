Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March [Image 12 of 14]

    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. service member participates in the Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2023. The march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army. The goal today is to simulate the general interest of marching over extended distances amongst military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7715242
    VIRIN: 230330-F-XY101-1037
    Resolution: 3592x2395
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March
    MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    MacDill
    Joint Services
    Norwegian Foot March
    Marsjmerket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT