MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March

A U.S. service member participates in the Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2023. The march was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army. The goal today is to simulate the general interest of marching over extended distances amongst military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

