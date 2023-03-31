A participant of the Norwegian Foot March, or Marsjmerket, grabs a bottle of water at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2023. Refreshment stations were set up along the six mile route for participants to remain hydrated and energized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:19 Photo ID: 7715236 VIRIN: 230330-F-XY101-1033 Resolution: 3515x2343 Size: 5.33 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill hosts the Norwegian Foot March [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.