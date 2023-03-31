PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 2, 2023) -- Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks at the Aviation Flag Officer Training Symposium (AVFOTS) held at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla. Attendees discussed a variety of topics related to Naval Aviation, including the future capabilities and support needed to maintain overmatch with evolving adversaries. The symposium series average nearly 3,000 guests annually, including active and retired flag and general officers, executives from the aerospace industry, and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps servicemembers undergoing aviation training. (U.S. Navy photo)

