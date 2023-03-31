Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined capabilities demonstration rehearsal [Image 2 of 10]

    Combined capabilities demonstration rehearsal

    ROMANIA

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the 9th Mechanized Brigade and the 572nd Puma Squadron held an Air Assault Demonstration rehearsal on March 23, 2023, in Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7714946
    VIRIN: 230323-A-GG328-550
    Resolution: 5851x3116
    Size: 922.63 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined capabilities demonstration rehearsal [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

