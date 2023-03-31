Combined capabilities demonstration rehearsal

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the 9th Mechanized Brigade and the 572nd Puma Squadron held an Air Assault Demonstration rehearsal on March 23, 2023, in Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.)

