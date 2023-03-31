Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 SFS hosts AETC chief of security forces [Image 3 of 3]

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron pose with U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Frank, Air Education and Training Command (AETC) chief of security forces, and Chief Master Sgt. Janee Walker, AETC security forces manager, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 7714945
    VIRIN: 230329-F-YW496-1010
    Resolution: 7130x4753
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 SFS hosts AETC chief of security forces [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security forces
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    97 SFS

