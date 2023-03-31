U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Casey Snyder, 97th Security Forces Squadron combat arms noncommissioned officer in charge, explains a new camera system to Col. Seth Frank, Air Education and Training Command (AETC) chief of security forces, and Chief Master Sgt. Janee Walker, AETC security forces manager, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1680 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 14:54 Photo ID: 7714944 VIRIN: 230329-F-YW496-1005 Resolution: 6818x4545 Size: 2.07 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97 SFS hosts AETC chief of security forces [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.