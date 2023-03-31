Lobo Trident 2023

Staff Sgt. Harly Koenig, 114th Mission Support Group command support staff, ensure full accountability of Airmen participating in the Lobo Trident exercise in Hector Field, North Dakota March 29, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
