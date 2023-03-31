Lobo Trident 2023

A practice area for simulated flightline repair operations being utilized by members of the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron during the Lobo Trident exercise in Hector Field March 29, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

