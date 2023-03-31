Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    Lobo Trident 2023

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A practice area for simulated flightline repair operations being utilized by members of the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron during the Lobo Trident exercise in Hector Field March 29, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7714726
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-QG092-1016
    Resolution: 6613x4409
    Size: 13.85 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    Lobo Trident
    Hector Field

