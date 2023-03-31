Uruguay and Connecticut Flags

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The flags of Uruguay and Connecticut are displayed in Hartford, CT on March 31, 2023. Uruguay and Connecticut have been partnered in the State Partnership Program since August 2000.

    Date Taken: 08.22.1680
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7714717
    VIRIN: 310323-Z-CT123-0001
    Resolution: 5396x3590
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 
    State Partnership Program
    SPP

