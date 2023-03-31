Food supplies for participants of the Lobo Trident exercise being unloaded at Hector Field, North Dakota March 27, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7714713
|VIRIN:
|230327-Z-QG092-1004
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|32.32 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
