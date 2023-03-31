Lobo Trident 2023

Food supplies for participants of the Lobo Trident exercise being unloaded at Hector Field, North Dakota March 27, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

