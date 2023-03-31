A crater being prepared for members of the 114th Civil Engineer Squadron to exercise their skills in rapid runway repair during the Lobo Trident exercise at Hector Field, North Dakota on March 27, 2023. Hector Field was set up as a simulated forward operating station in a friendly country in order to give Airmen a chance to practice wartime emergency operations and communications in a remote location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7714710 VIRIN: 230327-Z-QG092-1006 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 20.88 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lobo Trident 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.