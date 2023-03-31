Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston leadership gathers for SAAPM

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston leaders gather to highlight the importance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 22, 2023. SAAPM is recognized in April, and used to raise awareness and provide resources to prevent sexual assault and harassment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:22
    VIRIN: 230322-F-FM571-0001
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    SAPR
    Joint Base Charleston
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

