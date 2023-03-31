Joint Base Charleston leaders gather to highlight the importance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 22, 2023. SAAPM is recognized in April, and used to raise awareness and provide resources to prevent sexual assault and harassment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:22 Photo ID: 7714680 VIRIN: 230322-F-FM571-0001 Resolution: 4474x2746 Size: 2 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston leadership gathers for SAAPM, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.