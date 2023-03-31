Staff Sgt. Amber Steinberger, a network communication systems specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo, March 15, at Ft. Benning, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 12:01
|Photo ID:
|7714425
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-JZ147-013
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHM Feature - SSG Steinberger, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT