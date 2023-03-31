Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHM Feature - SSG Steinberger

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Amber Steinberger, a network communication systems specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo, March 15, at Ft. Benning, Ga.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    This work, WHM Feature - SSG Steinberger, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advisor
    Women
    SFAB

