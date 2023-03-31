Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston, Combat Camera Journeyman with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, stands for a portrait to celebrate the end of Exercise Scorpion Lens 23, March 23, 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:55 Photo ID: 7714418 VIRIN: 230323-F-SC242-0281 Resolution: 4440x2954 Size: 3.69 MB Location: EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset snapshot [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.