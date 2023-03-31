Sunset snapshot

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston, Combat Camera Journeyman with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, stands for a portrait to celebrate the end of Exercise Scorpion Lens 23, March 23, 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

