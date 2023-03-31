230321-N-AV609-1003

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 21, 2023) - Chief Culinary Specialist Jasmine Yumes poses for a photo at the galley onboard Dam Neck Annex. Youmes is the production chief petty officer for the galley on base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah J. Eidson/Released)

