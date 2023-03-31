Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230321-N-AV609-1003

    230321-N-AV609-1003

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 21, 2023) - Chief Culinary Specialist Jasmine Yumes poses for a photo at the galley onboard Dam Neck Annex. Youmes is the production chief petty officer for the galley on base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah J. Eidson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 7714383
    VIRIN: 230321-N-AV609-1003
    Resolution: 4405x6608
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230321-N-AV609-1003, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS OCeana
    CS
    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT