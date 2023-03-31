Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMCAM implements TCCC training [Image 31 of 31]

    COMCAM implements TCCC training

    EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airman Thomas Hansford, Combat Camera Apprentice with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, practices the Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) that he'd learned as part of Exercise Scorpion Lens 23, March 23, 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMCAM implements TCCC training [Image 31 of 31], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Training
    Eastover
    Scorpion Lens

