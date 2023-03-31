U.S. Air Force Airman Thomas Hansford, Combat Camera Apprentice with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, shows his personal tactical gear setup at the end of Exercise Scorpion Lens 23, March 23, 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:50 Photo ID: 7714354 VIRIN: 230323-F-SC242-0235 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 4.27 MB Location: EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMCAM Portraits [Image 31 of 31], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.