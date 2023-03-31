Operation Homecoming warrior fun run obstacle course

U.S. Airmen and family members participate in a warrior fun run obstacle course at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 30, 2023. The event was part of the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration to honor and celebrate American prisoners of war returning from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

