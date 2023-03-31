Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Homecoming warrior fun run obstacle course [Image 1 of 11]

    Operation Homecoming warrior fun run obstacle course

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, delivers remarks during the warrior fun run obstacle course at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 30, 2023. The event was part of the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration to honor and celebrate American prisoners of war returning from Vietnam in 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

