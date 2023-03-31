Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday Delivers Testimony at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing [Image 1 of 4]

    CNO Gilday Delivers Testimony at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (May 28, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers testimony at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal year 2024 defense budget request. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 10:34
    Location: DC, US
    Senate
    Testimony
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Defense
    Adm. Mike Gilday

