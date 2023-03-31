Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7714087 VIRIN: 230328-N-KB401-1322 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.07 MB Location: DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CNO Gilday Delivers Testimony at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.