CNO Gilday Delivers Testimony at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Hearing

WASHINGTON (May 28, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers testimony at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal year 2024 defense budget request. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)
