Courtesy photo by U.S. Army Col. Michele Harper.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 10:35
|Photo ID:
|7714086
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-AI968-010
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|332.79 KB
|Location:
|MORRISVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Col. Harper reflects on 30 years of service during Women’s History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Col. Harper reflects on 30 years of service during Women’s History Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT