230331-N-VI040-2133 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 31, 2023) Command Master Chief Weba Roberts, command master chief, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, observes as U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) members participate in a run around Reid Field onboard the installation as part of the Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023. The Navy Sea Legs challenge invites community members and Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 05:57
|Photo ID:
|7713604
|VIRIN:
|230331-N-VI040-2133
|Resolution:
|6306x4209
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
