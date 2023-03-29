Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230331-N-VI040-2088 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) members participate in a run around Reid Field onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi as part of the Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023. The Navy Sea Legs challenge invites community members and Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 05:57
    Photo ID: 7713603
    VIRIN: 230331-N-VI040-2088
    Resolution: 5024x3353
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023
    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023
    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023
    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023
    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023
    Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CNFJ
    JMSDF
    Fitness
    USN
    NavySeaLegs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT