230331-N-VI040-2070 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) members participate in a run around Reid Field onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi as part of the Navy Sea Legs Challenge 2023. The Navy Sea Legs challenge invites community members and Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

