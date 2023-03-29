Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023

OKINAWA, Japan (March 29, 2023) Community members, participating in the Okinawa Leadership Workshop, watch a fire demonstration on White Beach Naval Facility, March 29, 2022. The workshop provided influential Okinawan leaders the unique opportunity to see and learn how the U.S. military operates, supports, and defends the region. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa played a major role in organizing and hosting the event. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

Date Taken: 03.29.2023