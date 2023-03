Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023

IE SHIMA, Japan (March 28, 2023) Community members participating in the Okinawa Leadership Workshop watch as an MV-22 Osprey from MCAS Futenma lands on Ie Shima March 28, 2022. The workshop provided influential Okinawan leaders the unique opportunity to see and learn how the U.S. military operates, supports, and defends the region. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa played a major role in organizing and hosting the event. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

