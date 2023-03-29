Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    OKINAWA, Japan (March 28, 2023) Community members, participating in the Okinawa Leadership Workshop, listen to various Marine Corps briefs on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 28, 2022. The workshop provided influential Okinawan leaders the unique opportunity to see and learn how the U.S. military operates, supports, and defends the region. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa played a major role in organizing and hosting the event. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    IMAGE INFO

